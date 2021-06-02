From June 2-13, the 20th Anniversary Paprika Festival will showcase video, audio, and livestream offerings created by 50+ emerging artists from across Turtle Island and beyond! Featuring participants who have trained with Paprika for the last two years, it’s the biggest Paprika Festival to date!



This year’s festival includes live readings, short films, podcasts, #HotTopics conversations, community workshops, a drag showcase, morning meditations, and more! Join the Paprika community as we celebrate the last 20 years and look ahead to the future of theatre and performance.



#Paprika20 has gone digital and it’s completely FREE! Registration is required for some programming.

Explore the festival and learn more at bit.ly/Paprika20