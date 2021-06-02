The 20th Anniversary Paprika Festival digital showcase of video, audio, and livestream offerings created by 50+ emerging artists from across Turtle Island and beyond. Featuring participants who have trained with Paprika for the last two years, the festival includes live readings, short films, podcasts, #HotTopics conversations, community workshops, a drag showcase, morning meditations, and more. June 2-13. Free. Registration is required for some programming. http://bit.ly/Paprika20