21st aluCine Latin Film and Media Arts Festival

Festival of films and virtual art gallery by the Toronto-based, non-for-profit organization dedicated to the development and presentation of contemporary works by local artists of Latin American heritage; the presentation of international Latino works within Canada; and the presentation of Canadian works in Latin America and elsewhere. Sept 29 to Oct 2. Free. http://alucinefestival.com

