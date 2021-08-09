COVID-19

Festival of films and virtual art gallery by the Toronto-based, non-for-profit organization dedicated to the development and presentation of contemporary.

Aug 9, 2021

21st aluCine Latin Film and Media Arts Festival

Festival of films and virtual art gallery by the Toronto-based, non-for-profit organization dedicated to the development and presentation of contemporary works by local artists of Latin American heritage; the presentation of international Latino works within Canada; and the presentation of Canadian works in Latin America and elsewhere. Sept 29 to Oct 2. Free. http://alucinefestival.com

Check out the 21st festival’s free programming and our interactive virtual art gallery: NEGRO/A/X Creative Art Justice at http://alucinefestival.com The Festival will be streamed on QUDIO and tickets can be reserved through our website.

Additional Details

Your Email Address - video@alucinefestival.com

Date And Time
2021-09-29 @ 10:00 AM to
2021-10-02

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Film

Event Tags

