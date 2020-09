The Cabbagetown Short Film Festival, a local tradition, is now Online for streaming across Canada September 9-11. This juried showcase of 12 comedy and dramatic shorts was selected from hundreds submitted by filmmakers from around the world. Watch the 2 hour program all at once, or take your time over 3 days. One ticket, $15, allows you to watch all 12 shorts. Don’t forget to Vote for Peoples Choice!

www.cabbagetownshortfilmfestival.com