Goddess Day Arts Festival 2021

3rd annual festival celebrating women artists includes dancers, singers, musicians, aerial arts, digital media art, fine art, photography, spoken word, comedians and juggling. March 28 from 4 pm to midnight. $10 per act. Tickets https://fb.me/e/JKIV9948 https://www.facebook.com/events/1143269436107736

Festival streaming in three acts: March (Women’s Month), June (Pride), and December (National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women).

We include anyone who identifies as a woman artist, non-binary and all genres and identities, we are diverse and accessible. We are also a registered not-for-profit organization, and everyone involved at the production end, volunteers their time.