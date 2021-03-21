NOW MagazineAll EventsGoddess Day Arts Festival 2021

Goddess Day Arts Festival 2021

Goddess Day Arts Festival 2021

by
28 28 people viewed this event.

3rd annual festival celebrating women artists includes dancers, singers, musicians, aerial arts, digital media art, fine art, photography, spoken word, comedians and juggling. March 28 from 4 pm to midnight. $10 per act. Tickets https://fb.me/e/JKIV9948 https://www.facebook.com/events/1143269436107736

Festival streaming in three acts: March (Women’s Month), June (Pride), and December (National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women).

We include anyone who identifies as a woman artist, non-binary and all genres and identities, we are diverse and accessible.  We are also a registered not-for-profit organization, and everyone involved at the production end, volunteers their time.

 

Date And Time

2021-03-28 @ 04:00 PM to
2021-03-28 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.