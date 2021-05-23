Contact Dance International Film Festival – According to Movement

Online screening of the short dance film. In 2017, Thierry Thieû Niang, an important french choreographer, toured in eastern Canada with Cinédanse to offer intergenerational workshops to non-dancers. According to Movement is a cinematic journey where the thoughtful gesture merges into this great human choreography. Subdivided into 10 chapters, the feature film is a poetic and playful reflection on the beauty of the everyday gestures that define us as living beings. It also presents a portrait of Thierry Thieû Niang through his choreographies. June 11 at 7 pm.

https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/60904a43a951d600851fe4e5