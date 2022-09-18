The 22nd edition of aluCine returned to heat up Toronto from September 28-30th. The 3-day festival featured 50+ films presented at Spadina Theatre (24 Spadina).

This year’s festival celebrates the Latin Canadian artists that make aluCine possible, with two programs of Latin Canadian short films, a retrospective of works from Governor General award-winning artist Jorge Lozano, and a Super 8 performance featuring Alexandra Gelis and Jorge Lozano. We’re also thrilled to present our opening night film, Seven Ridges, and an assortment of gorgeous international shorts.

Tickets are on sale on September 14th!

https://www.universe.com/users/alucine-latin-film-media-arts-festival-W0N2V

For the full program please visit:

https://www.alucinefestival.com/

——————————————————————————–

Our selection of films focused on the multilingual visions and diverse socio-political perspectives that the artists bring to Pan-American and universal media art. We selected last year’s films not only for their extraordinary content but also for the artistry involved in their rendering. Each featured filmmaker demonstrated the pursuit of his/her personal vision to tell an unconventional story, at times with non-traditional plot lines or technical innovations.

The core artistic direction for aluCine focuses on works by established and emerging Latin-Canadian artists and Latin American artists living in the diaspora. In context, our artistic direction offers a critical discussion and mutual understanding of the diversity of the Latin film and media arts culture.