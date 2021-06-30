Amazing Moss Park Art Fair

Amazing Moss Park Art Collective celebrates the onsite launch of its artists and makers.

Come celebrate outdoors. Founded by Carol Mark, previous founder/curator ACA Gallery. Art can change the world, from supporting local community to building the first hospice at Pine Ridge Indian Reservation to the first humanitarian airlift 15,000 lbs to Afghanistan, supporting local cancer survivors…enabling artists to be the change makers. Fair event benefits Yonge Street Mission. At 30 Britain Street, near Moss Park. https://amazingmosspark.ca/artists

We will be adhering to Covid protocols & Guidelines.

* Outdoor Open Space

*Monitored Entrance & Exit

*Hand Sanitizers Onsite

*Social Distancing

*Art Door Prizes- sign up on our mailing list to win Art

*Free Limited Art Designed Sewn Face Masks