Art Gate is Pleased to Announce its Third Annual Art Fair in the Metaverse

Art Gate International 2022 will take place this April 21-24th, 2022, providing a vibrant virtual art district for collecting, networking and connecting. Featuring galleries, dealers and artists showing off new work, new acquisitions, and new projects. The fair will include diverse programming featuring artist talks, panel discussions, performance events and networking gatherings.

Today, Art Gate has the fastest growing arts community in virtual reality with many new galleries and projects joining our platform throughout the past year. The first edition of the AGI art fair in VR took place in 2020 and saw record-breaking visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic. Our second edition of Art Gate International in 2021 surpassed the attendance of the prior year, and we anticipate further growth for 2022.

Join the Art Gate district community in our art district in the Metaverse via your VR headset or laptop, for free.

Whether you’re interested in finding meeting our community, connecting with new clients, exploring new galleries, or treating yourself to new artworks, now is a great time to check our programming and attend our events: https://www.artgatevr.com/events/

Art Gate VR is open 24/7, and free to download from Oculus App Lab (Oculus Quest 1 or Quest 2), PC or Mac. Install instructions here: https://artgatvr.com/download/