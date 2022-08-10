Ashenda Festival is a intergenerational traditional Tigrayan celebration of femininity.

Ashenda is a colourful annual event with food, live music, dancing and singing. Tigrayan women and girls of all faiths wear traditional white dresses with beautiful embroidery and accessories. All are welcome!

This year the festival takes on new meaning as it will also highlight how Tigrayan women and girls have been prime targets in the genocidal war on Tigray that started in Nov 2020. Their bodies have become a battlefield as they have been subjected to weaponized rape and sexual slavery.

There has never been a better moment to make a joyful statement about Tigray’s continued existence and to celebrate the centrality of women in Tigrayan culture.

The festival is free and there is no need to register. Join us.

https://tw4t.org