At War for Love / In guerra per amore

Lavazza Italian Contemporary Film Festival outdoor screening. July 8 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

In Guerra per Amore tells the story of a young man in love and willing to do what it takes to marry his soulmate, even enroll in the US army in order to get to her father’s country to ask for his blessing. His journey will change not only his life but also the history of Sicily, Italy and Mafia.

Part of the Lavazza Italian Contemporary Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966