- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Taking place from October 1-10, Attractions Week is a 10-day celebration of Toronto’s world-class attractions and the dynamic tourism industry.
Taking place from October 1-10, Attractions Week is a 10-day celebration of Toronto’s world-class attractions and the dynamic tourism industry that makes our city unique. The event this year will feature over 65 attractions across the GTA. From date nights to family outings, free experiences to discounted admissions, you’ll have endless options to (re)discover and fall back in love with Toronto. More info at attractionsweek.ca
Location Address - Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - Free-$80
Location ID - 562168