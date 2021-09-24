Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 24, 2021

Attractions Week

Taking place from October 1-10, Attractions Week is a 10-day celebration of Toronto’s world-class attractions and the dynamic tourism industry that makes our city unique. The event this year will feature over 65 attractions across the GTA. From date nights to family outings, free experiences to discounted admissions, you’ll have endless options to (re)discover and fall back in love with Toronto. More info at attractionsweek.ca

Additional Details

Location Address - Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - Free-$80

Location ID - 562168

Date And Time
Fri, Oct 1st, 2021 @ 10:00 AM to
Sun, Oct 10th, 2021 @ 10:00 PM

Location
Various venues

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Festivals

Event Tags

