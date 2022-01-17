Back Issue Live with The New Yorker’s Kelefa Sanneh – Hot Docs Podcast Festival

Remember when tasteless critics panned Mariah Carey’s Glitter? (#JusticeforGlitter!) When shit got real on The Real World? When Beyoncé gave us EVERYTHING? Tracy Clayton and Josh Gwynn do, and these are just a few of the formative pop culture moments they’ve dissected on their brilliant and delightful podcast Back Issue. Tracy and Josh team up with The New Yorker writer Kelefa Sanneh for an unforgettable night of conversation, trivia and pop culture nostalgia. As they dig deep into the fascinating stories at the heart of Major Labels, Kelefa’s groundbreaking new history of the past 50 years of popular music, they’ll revisit some of the biggest songs and videos of the 90s/00s and reckon with some of culture’s biggest questions: How did we let this happen? And why do we still love this? As Tracy and Josh often say: “Nostalgia is more than just a feeling.”