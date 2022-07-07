BACKYARD // BIPOC

Get pumped for the second instalment of our BACKYARD festival series on July 16!

Come through for an all day party, featuring a small business vendor market, music series, food stations + more celebrating the city’s best BIPOC artists + creatives!

LINEUP:

12-5PM // Small business vendor market presented by Biossance, live art battle with Niiwin Binesi + Raoul Olou, DJ sets, live music, workshop in Bark Yard with Doggos, Dyson Pet Science pop-up (until 8PM)

5-8PM // Steel drum player, DJs, silent art auction

8-11PM // KizzMe Dance Party, fire pits

MUSIC SERIES:

2-3PM // Lateefa Farah // DJ set

3-4PM // Performance by D!XON

4-5PM // Lateefa Farah // DJ set

JULY 16 // 12PM-11PM