BACKYARD // BIPOC

Get pumped for the second instalment of our BACKYARD festival series on July 16!
Come through for an all day party, featuring a small business vendor market, music series, food stations + more celebrating the city’s best BIPOC artists + creatives!
LINEUP:
12-5PM // Small business vendor market presented by Biossance, live art battle with Niiwin Binesi + Raoul Olou, DJ sets, live music, workshop in Bark Yard with Doggos, Dyson Pet Science pop-up (until 8PM)
5-8PM // Steel drum player, DJs, silent art auction
8-11PM // KizzMe Dance Party, fire pits
MUSIC SERIES:
2-3PM // Lateefa Farah // DJ set
3-4PM // Performance by D!XON
4-5PM // Lateefa Farah // DJ set
JULY 16 // 12PM-11PM
Location Address - 28 Bathurst
Event Price - FREE