BACKYARD @ stackt

BACKYARD focuses on those looking to get outside to play in a culture craving market. Hosted once per month, we bring a whole new meaning to reconnect in an open outdoor, safe environment. Filled with good eats, live music, workshops, night markets + brand experience popped up across a full city block. Start in the sunny afternoon exploring + go late into the evening.
August edition celebrates BIPOC
Featured Programming:
BIPOC Night Market: showcases Black, Indigenous + people of colour made businesses, brands + creatives.
Located within the Community Lane from 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm.
All Day Programming:
The Grove: features an extraordinary outdoor experience, filled with orange trees, exclusive draught, fried chicken, welcome brews + summer swag.
Located on the Belgian Moon Brewery from noon – 11 pm.
Momofuku Special, thirst-quenching Michelada made with Miller High Life, grapefruit-lime slush, tajin!
Located at Pavilion, all day.
Mama Akua Food Pop-Up satisfy all your cravings with authentic Ghanaian cuisine.
Located in Pocket Park, noon – 10 pm.
Alex Garant, Dreams of Dreams Exhibit features her larger-than-life characters featuring her signature style display one’s battle between their inner self + outer persona.
Located within the North Hall Gallery, all day.
GURU Pop up: test out the latest from GURU.
Located in the Community Lane, 5 pm – 9 pm.
Stay tuned on our socials for more programming announcements! (here)
Event Price - 0.00
Your Email Address - Marketing@stacktmarket.com
Venue Address - 28 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 0C6