BACKYARD @ stackt

BACKYARD focuses on those looking to get outside to play in a culture craving market. Hosted once per month, we bring a whole new meaning to reconnect in an open outdoor, safe environment. Filled with good eats, live music, workshops, night markets + brand experience popped up across a full city block. Start in the sunny afternoon exploring + go late into the evening.

August edition celebrates BIPOC

Featured Programming:

BIPOC Night Market: showcases Black, Indigenous + people of colour made businesses, brands + creatives.

Located within the Community Lane from 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm.

All Day Programming:

The Grove: features an extraordinary outdoor experience, filled with orange trees, exclusive draught, fried chicken, welcome brews + summer swag.

Located on the Belgian Moon Brewery from noon – 11 pm.

Momofuku Special, thirst-quenching Michelada made with Miller High Life, grapefruit-lime slush, tajin!

Located at Pavilion, all day.

Mama Akua Food Pop-Up satisfy all your cravings with authentic Ghanaian cuisine.

Located in Pocket Park, noon – 10 pm.

Alex Garant, Dreams of Dreams Exhibit features her larger-than-life characters featuring her signature style display one’s battle between their inner self + outer persona.

Located within the North Hall Gallery, all day.

GURU Pop up: test out the latest from GURU.

Located in the Community Lane, 5 pm – 9 pm.

Stay tuned on our socials for more programming announcements! (here)