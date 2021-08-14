COVID-19

Aug 14, 2021

BACKYARD @ stackt

BACKYARD focuses on those looking to get outside to play in a culture craving market. Hosted once per month, we bring a whole new meaning to reconnect in an open outdoor, safe environment. Filled with good eats, live music, workshops, night markets + brand experience popped up across a full city block. Start in the sunny afternoon exploring + go late into the evening.

August edition celebrates BIPOC

Featured Programming:
BIPOC Night Market: showcases Black, Indigenous + people of colour made businesses, brands + creatives.
Located within the Community Lane from 5:00 pm- 9:00 pm.

All Day Programming:

The Grove: features an extraordinary outdoor experience, filled with orange trees, exclusive draught, fried chicken, welcome brews + summer swag.
Located on the Belgian Moon Brewery from noon – 11 pm.

Momofuku Special, thirst-quenching Michelada made with Miller High Life, grapefruit-lime slush, tajin!
Located at Pavilion, all day.

Mama Akua Food Pop-Up satisfy all your cravings with authentic Ghanaian cuisine.
Located in Pocket Park, noon – 10 pm.

Alex Garant, Dreams of Dreams Exhibit features her larger-than-life characters featuring her signature style display one’s battle between their inner self + outer persona.
Located within the North Hall Gallery, all day.

GURU Pop up: test out the latest from GURU.
Located in the Community Lane, 5 pm – 9 pm.

Stay tuned on our socials for more programming announcements! (here)

Additional Details

Event Price - 0.00

Your Email Address - Marketing@stacktmarket.com

Venue Address - 28 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 0C6

Date And Time
2021-08-21 @ 12:00 PM to
2021-08-21 @ 11:00 PM

Location
28 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 0C6, 28 Bathurst St, Toronto

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Community Events

