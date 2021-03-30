Battery Dance Festival+ presents an online program celebrating the work of Canadian dance makers in partnership with the Consulate General of Canada in New York . Performances feature Laurence Lemieux of Citadel + Compagnie, Tanveer Alam, Victor Quijada of RUBBERBAND, Alysa Pires and Christopher Gerty of The National Ballet of Canada, and Allen and Karen Kaeja of Kaeja d’Dance. Includes interviews with each of the creative teams. March 30 at noon. Free. Available online until April 22.

https://batterydance.org/battery-dance-festival/canadian-voices-in-dance