Bayview Leaside BIA Applefest

The Bayview Leaside BIA is proud to be welcome you back to our annual Applefest celebration held on October 15th, where we will line the streets with apple’s and hay to recreate the feel of our farming and orchard history.

Saturday, October 15th will be the day to bring out the whole family for some great live entertainment, food sampling, face-painting and of course, lots of shopping!

From the Lea family farms of Leaside to the Lawrence family farms on the west, we are rich in apple history and proud of it!