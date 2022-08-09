Readers' Choice 2021

Beaches Artisan Market

Aug 9, 2022

Queen St Marketplace is a unique Ontario handmade outdoor marketplace in the heart of Toronto’s Beach community that features the works of over 50 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers.

Come Visit Queen St Marketplace – support the handmade revolution.

Discover why makers make it better.

September 18 from 11am-4pm

FREE ADMISSION + SWAG

KEW Gardens – 2075 Queen St East

