Beaches Artisan Market

Queen St Marketplace is a unique Ontario handmade outdoor marketplace in the heart of Toronto’s Beach community that features the works of over 50 independent artists, artisans, makers, and designers.
Come Visit Queen St Marketplace – support the handmade revolution.
Discover why makers make it better.
September 18 from 11am-4pm
FREE ADMISSION + SWAG
KEW Gardens – 2075 Queen St East
