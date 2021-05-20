Contact Dance International Film Festival – BEING: Short Dance Films

Online screening celebrating films featuring momentum-based dance by creators and dancers in the fields of contact improvisation and related dance forms that are momentum, touch, or relationally based. June 4 at 7 pm. https://contactdancefilmfest.eventive.org/schedule/6095608eaf3579005b15d180

The Festival provides a unique opportunity for both film and dance lovers to experience through film the joy, chaos, and intimacy of human connection through physical movement and touch. Due to COVID, this year’s festival is presented online. This year we are all virtual due to COVID lockdown in Toronto.

Films in the “Being” screening:

And You See Me – Director Emily Shapiro (US),

The Venusian Slip – Director Sam Mcgilp (Australia),

Infinite Flow Sizzle Reel – Infinite Flow Company (US),

Rolling in the Deep- choreographer Jos Baker from Trodden Dreams (US),

Contacts – Filmmaker Itamar Baruch (Israel),

Born in The Trees -Filmmakers: Magalie Lanriot and Rachel (Portugal),

Inbetween – Tiina Jääskö (Finland),

New Film – Filmmaker Olya Gotka (Canada),