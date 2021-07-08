BIG on Bloor 2021

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Art installations of impactful murals, large-scale installations and window exhibitions by Jana Ghalayini, Daniel Hunt, Curtia Wright, Crafty Chas, Card.
Art installations of impactful murals, large-scale installations and window exhibitions by Jana Ghalayini, Daniel Hunt, Curtia Wright, Crafty Chas, Card Yard and several more throughout the Bloordale neighborhood; Bloor Street West, Dufferin to Lansdowne. Jul 24 to Aug 31 on view 24/7. https://bigonbloorfestival.com
Location - Bloordale Village