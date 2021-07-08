COVID-19

BIG on Bloor 2021

Jul 8, 2021

Art installations of impactful murals, large-scale installations and window exhibitions by Jana Ghalayini, Daniel Hunt, Curtia Wright, Crafty Chas, Card Yard and several more throughout the Bloordale neighborhood; Bloor Street West, Dufferin to Lansdowne. Jul 24 to Aug 31 on view 24/7. https://bigonbloorfestival.com

Location - Bloordale Village

Date And Time
2021-07-24 @ 08:00 AM to
2021-08-02 @ 05:00 PM

Art Exhibition

Art

Bloordale Village

