BLOK: Slavic Music Meet

Toronto's Eastern European music summit and festival with concerts by Lemon Bucket Orkestra and others, conference for industry professionals and.

Aug 24, 2021

Toronto’s Eastern European music summit and festival with concerts by Lemon Bucket Orkestra and others, conference for industry professionals and Blok party festival (Sep 18 from 2-11 pm, $35, Green P lot, Queen & Augusta). Sep 17-19. http://blokmusic.ca

Additional Details

Venue Address - 458 Queen st w

Event Price - $35

Your Email Address - INFO@BLOKMUSIC.CA

Date And Time
2021-09-17 @ 02:00 PM to
2021-09-19 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Music

Event Tags

