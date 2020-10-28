Blood In The Snow 2020 Film Festival

NOW MagazineAll EventsBlood In The Snow 2020 Film Festival

Unique and imaginative showcase of contemporary Canadian horror films, features and shorts – virtual edition. Oct 28-Nov 7.

https://bloodinthesnow.ca

https://www.facebook.com/bitsfilmfest

https://twitter.com/BITSFILMFEST

Location - Virtual Event

 

2020-10-28 @ 12:00 PM to
2020-11-07 @ 11:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Virtual Event

