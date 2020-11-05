Holiday drive thru experience will bring holiday cheer to all, as visitors will get a chance to have a meet & greet with Santa. Drive along a 1KM decorated path inside the Bluffer’s Park west parking lot (1 Brimley Road South, Toronto), winding through and around the base of the Scarborough Bluffs and will pass by Reindeer Way, Snowman City, The Enchanted Forest and end at Santa’s House. Kids and families will have the opportunity to stop their vehicle outside Santa’s house to take pictures & videos from the safety of their vehicle, receive a personalized seasons greetings from Santa Clause and leave a letter for Santa in his mailbox, which will be answered a couple weeks after your visit. Nov 27 from 5-10 pm. $25 per vehicle.

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bluffswinterwonderland/445846#

The Bluffs Winter Wonderland drive-thru experience is hosted by the Toronto Beaches Lions Club, in support of Feed Scarborough, who operate 4 food banks and a mobile healthy meal program. If you would like to make a financial donation please visit; www.feedscarborough.ca. Or food donations can be dropped off Monday to Friday 10:00 am-4:30 pm at 2229 Kingston Road.