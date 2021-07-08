Crane Creations Theatre Co presents a three-day puppetry festival with shows, workshops and panels, that explore the art of puppetry from its origin to its advancement. Bridges Festival aims to connect professional puppeteers from around the world and bridge cultures through one of the oldest and most common art forms. Mar 12-14. All ages. Various locations in Mississauga. https://www.cranecreations.ca/bridges-festival-march-break

Bridges Festival engages in the conversation about art and society by introducing, examining and celebrating various forms of animating objects. It is our mission to ignite a reflection of the world in our audiences by connecting the past and the future. We celebrate traditional forms of puppetry and the skills of the puppet designers and performers, while expanding the conversation of what is puppetry and animation and how it touches the contemporary world.