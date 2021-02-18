Bridges Festival is a three day puppetry festival taking place online from March 13 -15. Bridges Festival aims to connect professional puppeteers form around the world and bridge cultures through one of the oldest and most common art forms. Bridges Festival engages in the conversation about art and society by introducing, examining and celebrating various forms of animating objects. We celebrate traditional forms of puppetry and the skills of the puppet designers and performers, while expanding the conversation of what is puppetry and animation and how it touches contemporary world. The festival takes place online featuring a variety of shows, workshops, panels and activities available for all ages and families to enjoy.

