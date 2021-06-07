Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival outdoor screening of the film from France. July 13 at 7 pm. $20-$60 per vehicle. http://www.icff.ca

Bye Bye Morons tells the story of Suze Trappet, a 43-year old hairdresser, who finds out that she is seriously ill and close to death. Desperate to make her remaining days count, Suze goes looking for a child that she was forced to abandon decades ago. Along the way she crosses paths with JB and Blin, setting off on a hilarious, over-the-top and emotional journey.

Part of the Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival – June 27 to July 17

Details, tickets, FAQs and a complete line-up of international films available at http://www.icff.ca

Box Office at 416-893-3966