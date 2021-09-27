Readers' Choice 2021

a multi-arts festival of works-in-process from the TransAmerican experience

Sep 27, 2021

CAMINOS 2021

Aluna Theatre in partnership with Native Earth Performing Arts and Factory Theatre presents CAMINOS 2021. From October 12-24, 2021, CAMINOS will present a combination of digital and live performance/installations featuring 32 projects involving the work of over 100 artists, as well as a series of in-depth conversations about performance from across the Americas. This year’s festival will be made available to patrons through a Pay-What-You-Can-Afford model ranging from $0-$50.

