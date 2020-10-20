Canadian Labour International Film Festival

Canada’s national labour film festival brings the stories of workers and the conditions under which they live, work, struggle, and succeed in their daily lives to the big screen. Celebrating our 12th year during a global pandemic, CLIFF 2020 is virtual and features a range of on-demand screenings and special events including watch parties, Q&As with filmmakers and more.

Believing it is more important than ever that working people be able to tell their own stories in their own words and with their own images. Our mission is not just to showcase the stories of workers, but to encourage film-making by partnering with other organizations friendly to the cause. CLIFF 2020 features 18 short films from around the globe.

Oct 23-30. All screenings are free to attend – register for screenings at: http://watch.eventive.org/cliff2020

For more information about CLIFF, this years films, or sponsors, visit the website: http://labourfilms.ca