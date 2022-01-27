Readers' Choice 2021

Jan 27, 2022

Canadian Music Week

Canadian Music Week is happy to announce their 40th Anniversary event will now take place June 6-11, 2022 in person, across a variety of venues in Toronto. The CMW Conference, Canada’s largest and longest-running industry conference, will take place June 7-10, 2022, at the InterContinental Toronto Centre. The CMW Conference will include the Radio Active 2022 Conference from June 7-8, with the International Music Summit from June 8-10.

Mon, Jun 6th, 2022 @ 12:00 AM
to Sat, Jun 11th, 2022

Various venues

Festival or Fair

Music

