Canadian Music Week is happy to announce their 40th Anniversary event will now take place June 6-11, 2022 in person, across a variety of venues in Toronto. The CMW Conference, Canada’s largest and longest-running industry conference, will take place June 7-10, 2022, at the InterContinental Toronto Centre. The CMW Conference will include the Radio Active 2022 Conference from June 7-8, with the International Music Summit from June 8-10.