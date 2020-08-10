NOW MagazineAll EventsCannabis Comedy Festival Presents: Get High

Cannabis Comedy Festival
23
Aug
-
23
Aug

by Cannabis Comedy Festival
 
266 people viewed this event.

Join 100 Stoners for a night of Laughter, Food, and Erotic Pole Dancing.

There will be no boring industry talks at our event!

We got some of Canada’s Best Stoner Comics Featured from Just for Laughs, Comedy Network, and JFL 42.
This is a 19+ Event

This is an outdoor Cannabis Friendly event and yes smoking will be permitted during the show.
There are only 100 tickets so get them before they SELL OUT!

For tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cannabis-comedy-festival-presents-get-high-tickets-116237552649

 

Date And Time

2020-08-23 @ 07:00 PM to
2020-08-23 @ 11:00 PM
 

Location

222 Spadina Ave, 222 Spadina Ave
 

Venue

420 Cannabis Court
 

Event Types

Festival or Fair
 

Event Category

Comedy
 

Registration End Date

2020-08-23
 

Location Page

222 Spadina Ave

 

Cannabis Comedy Festival

We are Canada's Largest Cannabis Comedy Festival

