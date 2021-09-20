25 people viewed this event.

Laughing Buds in Cabbagetown

Cannabis Comedy fest comedy show with Aaron Wry, Ronen Geisler, Allie Pearse, Graeme Barrett, Lee Fernandez, Ryan Hillis and headliner Che Durena. Oct 2 at 8 pm. $15. Spiritleaf Cabbagetown, 238 Carlton. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cannabis-comedy-festival-presents-laughing-buds-in-cabbagetown-tickets-170694340367