Laughing Buds in Cabbagetown

Cannabis Comedy fest comedy show with Aaron Wry, Ronen Geisler, Allie Pearse, Graeme Barrett, Lee Fernandez, Ryan Hillis and headliner.

Sep 20, 2021

25 25 people viewed this event.

Cannabis Comedy fest comedy show with Aaron Wry, Ronen Geisler, Allie Pearse, Graeme Barrett, Lee Fernandez, Ryan Hillis and headliner Che Durena. Oct 2 at 8 pm. $15. Spiritleaf Cabbagetown, 238 Carlton. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cannabis-comedy-festival-presents-laughing-buds-in-cabbagetown-tickets-170694340367

Additional Details

Location Address - 238 Carlton Street

Event Price - 15

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 2nd, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

NOW Magazine