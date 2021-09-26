Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 26, 2021

Cannabis Comedy Festival Presents: Legalized 4.0

Come Party at Toronto’s Largest Cannabis Legalization 4.0 Party! Join us for a night of Laughter, Food, and Pole Dancing.

The Lineup:
Hunter Collins, Ronen Geisler, Nitish Sakhuja, Ryan Hillis, Lianne Mauladin, Zabrina Douglas.
Headliner: Hisham Kelati
Host: Che Durena

October 17, doors open at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com

This is a 19+ event
All attendees need to be Double Vaxed

Location Address - 1605 Queen Street West M6R 1A9

Event Price - 25

Sun, Oct 17th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Parkdale Hall

Festival or Fair

Comedy

