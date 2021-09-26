Cannabis Comedy Festival Presents: Legalized 4.0

Come Party at Toronto’s Largest Cannabis Legalization 4.0 Party! Join us for a night of Laughter, Food, and Pole Dancing.

The Lineup:

Hunter Collins, Ronen Geisler, Nitish Sakhuja, Ryan Hillis, Lianne Mauladin, Zabrina Douglas.

Headliner: Hisham Kelati

Host: Che Durena

October 17, doors open at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com

This is a 19+ event

All attendees need to be Double Vaxed