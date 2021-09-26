Cannabis Comedy Festival Presents: Legalized 4.0

- News
Come Party at Toronto’s Largest Cannabis Legalization 4.0 Party! Join us for a night of Laughter, Food, and Pole Dancing. The.
The Lineup:
Hunter Collins, Ronen Geisler, Nitish Sakhuja, Ryan Hillis, Lianne Mauladin, Zabrina Douglas.
Headliner: Hisham Kelati
Host: Che Durena
October 17, doors open at 7 pm, show at 8 pm. $25. Tickets at eventbrite.com
This is a 19+ event
All attendees need to be Double Vaxed
Location Address - 1605 Queen Street West M6R 1A9
Event Price - 25