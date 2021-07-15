56 Films. 17 Countries. Celebrating 16 Years.

The CaribbeanTales International Film Festival is coming to a screen near you. Get your All Access Festival Pass to catch all the action!

CTFF runs from September 8th to 24th for 13 nights on the Video-On-Demand platform CaribbeanTales-TV (CT-TV), with the Canadian Premiere of the Opening Night Feature Film, Becoming a Queen, directed by Chris Strikes (Canada, 2021). The documentary tells the story of Joella Crichton, a Toronto Caribbean Carnival legend and nine-time winner of the Queen of Carnival as she attempts to win an historic tenth crown.

A showcase of short and feature length films, viewers will have the opportunity to engage in panels and talkbacks with actors and directors. CT-TV is a state-of-the-art subscription based streaming platform that hosts a broad library of African & Caribbean heritage films and TV programs.