COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Carlo Scarpa and Aldo Rossi – Masters of Poetry and Memory – ICFF Open-Air Theatre

Part of the ICFF Architettura & Design 2021, the event features a panel discussion on the renowned Italian architect, Aldo.

Jul 10, 2021

Carlo Scarpa and Aldo Rossi – Masters of Poetry and Memory – ICFF Open-Air Theatre

13 13 people viewed this event.

Part of the ICFF Architettura & Design 2021, the event features a panel discussion on the renowned Italian architect, Aldo Rossi, by the expert Morris Adjmi. Discussion will be followed by the screening of the documentary by Francesco Conversano e Nene Grignaffini, which brings to screen the work and the vision of the renowned and disputed architect, Aldo Rossi, through his masterpieces, his theoretical elaboration, as well as the impact that his writings had on Italian and world architecture and design. Jul 21 at 8 pm. $110 for two persons. Trillium Park, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W. https://icff.ca/title-item/carlo-scarpa-and-aldo-rossi-masters-of-poetry-and-memory/

Additional Details

Location - Trillium Park

Date And Time
2021-07-21 @ 08:00 PM to
2021-07-21 @ 11:00 PM

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

Location Page

Trillium Park

Share With Friends