Carlo Scarpa and Aldo Rossi – Masters of Poetry and Memory – ICFF Open-Air Theatre

Part of the ICFF Architettura & Design 2021, the event features a panel discussion on the renowned Italian architect, Aldo Rossi, by the expert Morris Adjmi. Discussion will be followed by the screening of the documentary by Francesco Conversano e Nene Grignaffini, which brings to screen the work and the vision of the renowned and disputed architect, Aldo Rossi, through his masterpieces, his theoretical elaboration, as well as the impact that his writings had on Italian and world architecture and design. Jul 21 at 8 pm. $110 for two persons. Trillium Park, 955 Lake Shore Blvd W. https://icff.ca/title-item/carlo-scarpa-and-aldo-rossi-masters-of-poetry-and-memory/