Carnival City 2022

Head to Ajax Downs from July 27 to August 7 and experience Carnival City! This exciting 12-day festival will showcase Carnival Arts, Culture, Music and Culinary Foods.

Witness the creative talents of our community on display with Junior and Adult performances and pageantries with costumes designed by top local and international designers. Also, come and enjoy live music from numerous Soca and Chutney artists and the sweet sounds of Calypso Steelpan.

This 12-day experience will bring you traditional arts and exhibitions with the opportunity to educate yourself with our daily live forums on carnival history.

Bring the entire family out to reinvoke the Spirit of the Mas as Ajax comes alive this summer!