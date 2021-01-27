Celebrate Toronto, will be honoring Toronto’s 187th Anniversary as a Virtual Festival launching March 6th, 2021. Let’s ‘Rebuild, Reconnect, and Show Love’ for Toronto and our small businesses.

Live Show: March 6th 7:00pm www.celebratetoronto.ca/liveshow

Tune in to our live show featuring Toronto musicians, New Choir, Queen Pepper, and Queens Own Rifles, and our DJ Video Dance Party.

– March 6th – April 6th – www.celebratetoronto.ca

Shop the ‘Toronto Made Market’ a curated online market featuring local businesses and artists. Online games include Toronto Trivia, ColourTO, Photo Contests and the #RemiDanceChallenge, Prizes and giveaways will be announced weekly.

The Mission : Non profit organization, Celebrate Toronto collaborates with Toronto based artists, entertainers & businesses, in providing a festival dedicated to our city. We help bring the city together in pride of their home, and help raise awareness, funds and action towards local initiatives & charities, while supporting local artists and grass-root start-ups. We work towards informing and inspiring others to make a positive impact in our city and enriching the lives of those within it.

