Celebrate Toronto, will be honoring Toronto’s 187th Anniversary as a Virtual Festival launching March 6th, 2021. Let’s ‘Rebuild, Reconnect, and Show Love’ for Toronto and our small businesses.

Live show March 6 at 7 pm featuring Toronto musicians, New Choir, Queen Pepper, and Queens Own Rifles, and a DJ Video Dance Party. http://www.celebratetoronto.ca/liveshow

March 6 – April 6 – http://www.celebratetoronto.ca

Shop the ‘Toronto Made Market’ a curated online market featuring local businesses and artists. Online games include Toronto Trivia, ColourTO, Photo Contests and the #RemiDanceChallenge.

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

The Mission : Non profit organization, Celebrate Toronto collaborates with Toronto based artists, entertainers & businesses, in providing a festival dedicated to our city. We help bring the city together in pride of their home, and help raise awareness, funds and action towards local initiatives & charities, while supporting local artists and grass-root start-ups. We work towards informing and inspiring others to make a positive impact in our city and enriching the lives of those within it.

▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬