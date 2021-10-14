Christmas Market by Toronto Art Crawl

The Toronto Art Crawl Christmas Market is BACK this year.

Back for the 6th year in a row!.

We are thrilled to invite you once again to this ONE DAY, family friendly, FREE ADMISSION shopping extravaganza!

Our one day event takes place at the beautiful Bentway (on the skating trail) under the Gardiner Expressway (Strachan and Lakeshore) and features 60+ amazingly talented Toronto artists and artisans.

In addition to brilliant hand made one of a kind holiday shopping, the all-day event is rounded out by activities the whole family can enjoy: live and interactive artist demonstrations, food vendors and a live DJ.

With all these perks, how could you not want to shop, eat and dance the day away at the Bentway!

PLUS: Arrive early to receive your VIP swag bag! Only 25 up for grabs!

See you Saturday November 6, 2021 from 11-5PM!

Covid safety protocols will be in place with social distancing, hand sanitizing stations and face masks (based on City of Toronto requirements)

More information at www.torontoartcrawl.com / @torontoartcrawl