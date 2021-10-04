Readers' Choice 2021

Celebrating bold, original film stories by Canadian women and non-binary creators of colour. Live virtual events and on-demand content with.

Oct 4, 2021

Celebrating bold, original film stories by Canadian women and non-binary creators of colour. Live virtual events and on-demand content with directors, screenings, and more. Oct 23-30. Free. https://cinefam.ca/

Opening night, the 5th Annual CineFAM Film Festival, October 23 at 7 pm online on CaribbeanTales-TV.

Awards Ceremony the day after (October 24), and then films on demand until the 30th.

This is a FREE festival – Register online at cinefam.ca for your FREE Festival Pass.

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Sat, Oct 23rd, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
Sat, Oct 30th, 2021 to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Festival or Fair

Event Category
Film
 
 

Event Tags

