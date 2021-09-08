CineFAM Film Festival: 5 Years of Limitless Imagination

CineFAM Film Festival celebrates its 5th year October 23-30, 2021. The number 5 represents curiosity, freedom, and change. The festival theme, ”5 Years of Limitless Imagination” embodies this.

CineFAM was established in 2016 by award-winning filmmaker and Academy member, Frances Anne Solomon. CineFam Film Festival introduces audiences around the globe to bold and original stories by women and non-binary creators of colour. This year’s list of events and films are both innovative and timely. Leading up to this years’ festival, attendees can enjoy CineFAM ShopTalk / Behind The Lens panel series, happening every Wednesday at 7pm EST, starting September 15 until October 13. This year’s panel topics are, Cinematography, Innovation/ Setting New Standards, Asian Representation, Story Telling/Writing, and Love Through Our Lens. CineFAM film festival and ShopTalk/Behind The Lens panels are Free to attend and air on CaribbeanTales-TV and Facebook. Register at CineFAM.ca for an all-access festival pass and to find out more details.

CineFam 2021 has an exciting lineup for festival attendees. This year’s opening night, Saturday October 23rd, themed “The Beauty Of Film” is hosted by model and actress, Tenika Davies, followed by a mixer hosted by Talk Show host, Karen Carrington. The dynamic comedy duo Coko & Daphney will provide the entertainment for the the evening. CineFAM’s Award Ceremony, themed “Understand History, Innovate Future” will take place October 24.

“Women and non-binary filmmakers of colour continue to be woefully under-represented and underpaid in the North American film industry, including Canada. Our mandate is to create a pipeline of programs that will ensure representation in the media industries, facilitating a paradigm shift.” – Frances Anne Solomon

