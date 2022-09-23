City-Wide celebration of Stewardship and Volunteering

Join Toronto Field Naturalists, Toronto Nature Stewards and A Park for All for a fun-filled day of of nature and kid friendly activities

Come on out and join us as we use this first annual event to thank and recognize every steward, volunteer and all that give their time and energy to make Toronto a world class city.

There is a full agenda of eco/green and nature focused activities, so there is something for all to enjoy.

Want to help remove invasive Buckthorn and Norway Maple with Toronto Nature Stewards?

How about an intro to nature photography led by professional photographer Zunaid Khan?

lnterested in learning to draw birds and other wildlife with Kaliopi Nikitas and Alex Iorgu?

Take in a guided nature tour of the restoration work at the Cottonwood Flats area led by Toronto Field Naturalist president Ellen Shwartzel;

Learn to identify trees and plants with Todmorden Wildflower Preserve president Paula Davies or how to use the free iNaturalist app

Join in a kayak riverbank cleanup with Shoreline Revival Group

Help do water quality testing with Swim Drink Fish

Or maybe come on down for the live music, some giveaways and free food and refreshments

Live music throughout performed by Roland Doucet, Jessica Stuart and Patrick and Simon Mazalet

Please stop by and speak to the groups participating from Build the Park, Wonscontonach Trail, Swim Drink Fish, Shoreline Revival Group, UofT Trash Team, TRCA, Don’t Mess With the Don, TNO, Rotary International, Stop the Trains in Our Parks, PACCT, Toronto Climate Save, Park People, Todmorden Wildflower Preserve, Seeds to Saplings

The day is being generously sponsored by worldSALON @worldsalon.ca and WORLD Hair and Skin world.ca Thank you Brian Phillips

Refreshments courtesy of Rally Beer Co https://drinkrally.ca/

**Volunteer hours for high school students verified for those that take part in stewardship or cleanup activity**

Beechwood Ave is located on the north side of O’Conner between Broadview and Pape. Just come on down the hill.

Easily accessible by walking or bike on the Lower Don Trail, approx 1.5km north of Pottery Road

By transit, #100 or#8 bus from Broadview station. Get off at Hopedale Ave stop and walk down Beechwood. #25 bus from Pape station, get off at O’Conner and walk east two blocks to Beechwood



www.torontofieldnaturalists.org

www.torontonaturestewards.org

https://www.facebook.com/groups/aparkforall