CMC Presents: Multilocation

Jul 4, 2021

Within the past few years, the Canadian Music Centre’s CMC Presents concert series has been offering some of the most intriguing experimental music programming in Toronto featuring the likes of: Susan Alcorn, R. Andrew Lee, and Orange Milk’s own Koeosaeme and CVN. From July 12th-23rd CMC Presents is offering Multilocation, an exciting online festival curated by Nick Storring that features video, audio, and interactive contributions from bright curious lights such as claire rousay, India Gailey, Colin Fisher, Rose Bolton, Dame Cook, Nicole Rampersaud, Jessica Ackerley and many more. Visit : https://cmccanada.org/multilocation/ for further details.

