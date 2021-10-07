Introducing COMEBACK: a festival of community and a celebration of the city’s culture.

Stackt Market is proud to announce COMEBACK: a three-day festival highlighting the intersection of hospitality, art, music, local businesses and the community that have stuck together to survive through COVID-19.

To accompany its roster of local vendors and small businesses, stackt is collaborating with some of the city’s top curators in music, culinary, art, and entertainment to bring COMEBACK to life. COMEBACK will include:

♦ A local music showcase curated by School Night featuring Texas King, Deanna Petcoff, Loviet, The High Loves, 3409, Big Jacks and Witch Prophet. [TICKETED]

♦ Culinary agency Quell will present a pop-up restaurant experience featuring star BIPOC chefs Master Chef Canada’s Marissa Leon-John and Globe and Mail’s list of “Canada’s Next Star Chef’s” for 2020, Bashir Munye, presenting dishes focused on food sovereignty. [TICKETED]

♦ An exclusive art gallery exhibition and immersive experience by Cry Baby Gallery will fill a 2500 SQ FT gallery space with bold works of art by local Toronto artists.

♦ Mental health advocates The Sad Collective will be hosting a portrait studio series focused on mental health visibility and emotional expression.

♦ A full-city block of small business pop-ups.

General Entry to COMEBACK is free. The music and food showcases are ticketed events and are first come, first serve. For the music showcase, proof of vaccination, along with valid photo ID (including full name + date of birth) is required.