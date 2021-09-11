Presented by TOES FOR DANCE, the inaugural Common Ground Dance Festival is coming to North York’s Lee Lifeson Art Park October 8th and 9th, 2021!

Festival programming will explore diverse expressions of contemporary dance through site-specific performances, mainstage performances, workshops for all levels of dance experience, freestyle dance jams, and a community co-creation experiment. All dance and movement enthusiasts in North York and its surrounding area are encouraged to attend!

The schedule of events is the same on both festival days:

1:00-2:30pm Dancer/Dance Student Workshop

5:30-6:30pm Community Workshop (All levels)

6:30pm Pop-up Performances

7:00pm Main Stage Performances

8:00pm Improv Jam Dance Party

Further festival details will be available at www.toesfordance.ca/common-ground as they are confirmed. Follow @toesfordance on Instagram for updates.

This is a free, outdoor, ticketed event. Online ticket reservation will begin at www.toesfordance.ca/common-ground on September 26th. A limited number of walk-up tickets will also be available. Capacity will be limited to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety regulations governing Ontario’s Roadmap to Reopen.

Workshops will be taught by Elke Schroeder and Jaz Fairy J and will offer opportunities for people of all levels of dance experience to participate. Site-specific performances by emerging dance artists, Lilly Giroux and Zuri Skeete, will highlight the park’s terrain and sculptural installations.

Evening main stage performances in the park’s amphitheatre will feature:

Students from local dance schools in a new work by Brianna Clarke

TOES FOR DANCE repertoire by Co-Artistic Director, Kristen Carcone

A world premiere by choreographer and dancer, Chantelle Good

A community co-creation event led by TOES FOR DANCE Co-Artistic Director, David Norsworthy

Additional works by other local artists to be announced

A Cultural Hotspot Signature Project and Arts in the Parks event, produced with the support of the City of Toronto through the Toronto Arts Council.