Courtyard Farmers’ Market is currently online to increase awareness of our organization, our diverse vendors and locations. We have a variety of locations set up for our market for curbside pickup and weoffer delivery as well.

The Courtyard Farmers’ Market aims to promote local Ontario farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs and local businesses in a spirit of community, fun and wellness. We sell farm-fresh produce and a range of products that reflect Toronto’s diversity!

courtyardfarmersmkt.ca