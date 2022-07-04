Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Cultural Bazaar 2022

Jul 4, 2022

Cultural Bazaar 2022

13 13 people viewed this event.

Looking for something to do on these warm summer nights? Come down to the Cultural Bazaar 2022!

The outdoor Cultural Bazaar takes place every Friday through to September 2nd at 660 Dundas Street East, in Regent Park.

Each week from 5 to 9 pm there will be Live Music, Raffles, Henna, Multicultural Food, Popcorn & Cotton Candy, and Artisanal Products for everyone to enjoy.

Feeling thirsty? There will be Zero Alcohol Cocktails on offer. Stay for the conversation!

Fancy some yoga? There will be free Yoga in the Park from 5:30pm – 6:30pm (please bring your own mat).

There is something for everyone, so come on down! 

Additional Details

Location Address - 640 Dundas Street East

Event Price - Free

Date And Time

Fri, Jul 8th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM
to Fri, Sep 2nd, 2022

Location

Regent Park

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Community Events

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine