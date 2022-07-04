Looking for something to do on these warm summer nights? Come down to the Cultural Bazaar 2022!

The outdoor Cultural Bazaar takes place every Friday through to September 2nd at 660 Dundas Street East, in Regent Park.

Each week from 5 to 9 pm there will be Live Music, Raffles, Henna, Multicultural Food, Popcorn & Cotton Candy, and Artisanal Products for everyone to enjoy.

Feeling thirsty? There will be Zero Alcohol Cocktails on offer. Stay for the conversation!

Fancy some yoga? There will be free Yoga in the Park from 5:30pm – 6:30pm (please bring your own mat).

There is something for everyone, so come on down!