dance: made in canada / fait au canada Festival – inTO focus

Toronto-based contemporary dance artists shared live program as part of Canadian Stage’s Dream in High Park programming.The artists presenting works include Blue Ceiling Dance, Kendra Epik, Lua Shayenne Dance Company, SaMel Tanz and a performance of Patricia Beatty’s The High Heart. Sep 23-25 at 7:30 pm. Pwyc, $5-$50. Reserve. High Park Amphitheatre, 1873 Bloor W. https://dancemadeincanada.ca

The 2021 edition also offers an onsite community exhibition, Wish I Was There; a series of free online dance on film + video screenings, which begin streaming September 20; and a new podcast series, The ‘D’ Word, which launched on July 13.