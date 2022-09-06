The 2022 Danforth East Arts Fair will be back in-person at East Lynn Park this September 17-18! With over 50 returning, new and emerging artists, food vendors, kids activities and live music and dance performances throughout the weekend, this year’s arts fair is going to be a celebration of the arts and our community. For more information about the fair, including a sneak peak of all the artists, follow us on Instagram at @deca_arts.