Danforth East Arts Fair

Sep 5, 2022

The 2022 Danforth East Arts Fair will be back in-person at East Lynn Park this September 17-18! With over 50 returning, new and emerging artists, food vendors, kids activities and live music and dance performances throughout the weekend, this year’s arts fair is going to be a celebration of the arts and our community. For more information about the fair, including a sneak peak of all the artists, follow us on Instagram at @deca_arts.

Additional Details

Location Address - 1949 Danforth Avenue

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time

Sat, Sep 17th, 2022 @ 10:00 AM
to Sun, Sep 18th, 2022 @ 05:00 PM

Location

East Lynn Park

Event Types

Festival or Fair

Event Category

Art

