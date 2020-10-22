NOW MagazineAll EventsDay of the Dead / Día de Muertos

Eight days of celebration, conversation and activism. The 17th season of Toronto’s longest-running Day of the Dead / Día de Muertos Festival brings a rich selection of diverse, thought-provoking discussions, multi-disciplinary performances, and events, centred on themes of Indigeneity, resilience and the environment.

Access all free events at Harbourfront.live  November 1-8.

Register for the following events to participate in the Q&A:

A Celebration of Indigenous Poets, November 2, 4:30pm
Racism: Continuing the Conversation, November 2, 6:30pm

Virtual Event

 

2020-11-01 @ 10:00 AM
2020-11-08 @ 11:30 PM
 

Online Event
 

Festival or Fair
 

Art
 

2020-11-02

Virtual Event

