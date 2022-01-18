Mark your calendars! DesignTO Festival returns January 21-30, 2022! Celebrate art and design online and in-person at venues across Toronto.*

Canada’s leading and largest annual design festival enters its 12th year with over 100 exhibitions and events, featuring bold and ambitious design ideas that respond to the pandemic, climate change, national identity, and more.

Since its founding in 2011, the Festival has been transforming Toronto into a hub for creativity, taking art and design out of the studio and into the urban sphere, and bringing people together to celebrate contemporary culture, in the middle of winter!

DesignTO is a non-profit arts organization that produces Canada’s largest annual design festival, forming Toronto’s design week. DesignTO curates exhibitions, presentations and educational programming to increase the public’s knowledge and appreciation of design and its role in creating a viable, just and joyful world.

Visit the DesignTO website to view the complete Festival Schedule, and start planning your Festival activities today!

*COVID precautions vary per event